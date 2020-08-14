Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.95-106.95 billion.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

