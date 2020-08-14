Norman M. Brothers, Jr. Sells 9,825 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.74. 3,422,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.