Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives $26.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,747,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,553,914. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

