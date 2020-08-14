Numeraire (NMR) Trading Up 129.1% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $121.83 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 129.1% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $44.07 or 0.00373807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.59 or 0.06196294 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,764,079 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

