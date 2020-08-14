NuShares Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $3,607.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00025789 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007944 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

