Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.69. 37,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

