Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.27

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as low as $12.05. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 82,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter valued at $354,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 26.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

