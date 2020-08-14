Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.27

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as low as $12.05. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 82,900 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
