Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ODP Corporation have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s dismal second-quarter 2020 results. Both the top and the bottom lines not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined year over year. We note that reduced sales in the BSD and CompuCom Division owing to the coronavirus pandemic, combined with lower sales in the Retail Division due to lower volume and fewer retail stores in service hurt the company’s top line. In spite of improving monthly trends in the quarter, management cautioned that business disruption caused by the ongoing crisis may continue to impact BSD sales in the second half of 2020. The company’s several B2B customers have either paused operations or temporarily transitioned into a remote work environment.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODP. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $20.45. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,299. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Office Depot’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

