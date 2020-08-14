OKB (OKB) Price Hits $5.94 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $5.94 or 0.00050401 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $356.56 million and $109.85 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $730.59 or 0.06196294 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029755 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

