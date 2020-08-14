One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

Shares of One Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

STKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $62,095.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

