One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. 4,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.75. One Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Several research firms recently commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

In other One Group Hospitality news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $62,095.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

