Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ORC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 8,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 686,056 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 909.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.