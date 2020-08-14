Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,981. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

