Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 960 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

