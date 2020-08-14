Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $34,000 in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after acquiring an additional 852,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 453,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $8,273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $39,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

American Water Works stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

