Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $38,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 360 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after buying an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.98. 35,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.