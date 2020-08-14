Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $43,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.67. 14,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,612. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average of $198.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

