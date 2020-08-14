Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $61,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Cim LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $101.28. 60,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,749. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $189,352.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,923.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,030 shares of company stock worth $3,188,321. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.