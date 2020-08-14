Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 523,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,638,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,544. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

