Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Leidos by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,649,000 after buying an additional 57,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,046. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

