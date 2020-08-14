Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 180.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

LNT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,242. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

