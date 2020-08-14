Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,218. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.