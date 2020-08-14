Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) VP Steven R. Coke Sells 2,750 Shares

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00.

PZZA stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. 350,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,532. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $100.69.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

