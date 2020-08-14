Parachute Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $691,560.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 123.3% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $691,560.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,923,727 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

