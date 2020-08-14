Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,951. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

