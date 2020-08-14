Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
PRTK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.
NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,951. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
