Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PASG stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,409. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

