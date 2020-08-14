PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 24,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,781. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

