PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 4.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.11. 140,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.