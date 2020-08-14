PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 108,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

