Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,788. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

