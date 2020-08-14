Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Buy at Taglich Brothers

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 125,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.00. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

