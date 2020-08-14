Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Increased to Buy at Taglich Brothers

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
Shares of PERI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 125,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.00. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
