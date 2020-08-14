Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to Buy at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PERI. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 125,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 236.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

