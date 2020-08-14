Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

APG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 761,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,851. Phoenix Tree has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Phoenix Tree will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Becker purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $30,009.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,965,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,093.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julius Chepey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.