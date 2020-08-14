Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.94-1.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.5 billion.

Shares of Phoenix Tree stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99. Phoenix Tree has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phoenix Tree will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

APG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

In other Phoenix Tree news, CEO Russell A. Becker bought 2,100 shares of Phoenix Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $30,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,093.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julius Chepey bought 10,000 shares of Phoenix Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

