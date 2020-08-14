Piper Sandler Increases Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $58.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of SWAV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 3,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 71,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $3,652,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 19,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $968,043.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,190.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,149 shares of company stock worth $36,890,608 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 418,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 93,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

