Piper Sandler Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $3.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.
Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
