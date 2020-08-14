Piper Sandler Raises Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $3.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

