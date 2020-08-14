Pivot Token Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $385,554.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00141416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.01796221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128403 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

