Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 46,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,159. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

