PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.89.

PNM opened at $44.78 on Friday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

