Points International (TSE:PTS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.80

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $14.50. Points International shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 6,060 shares.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Points International in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $164.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Points International Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

