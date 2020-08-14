PolySwarm 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,996.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $39,996.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $730.59 or 0.06196294 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00016364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

