Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Power Integrations stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. 5,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,738. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

In related news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $2,671,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,990. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Power Integrations by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

