Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRAA. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

PRAA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $44.94. 148,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 238,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,718,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,703,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pra Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

