Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $1.02. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 596,361 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

