Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,741 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $469,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.47. The company had a trading volume of 127,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,856. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.53. The company has a market cap of $299.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.