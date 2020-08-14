Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Home Depot worth $459,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after buying an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.73. 162,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,062. The firm has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $282.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

