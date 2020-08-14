Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Releases Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($5.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PROG stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 3,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,851. Progenity has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROG. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

