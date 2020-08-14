Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,672 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 1,457,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,658,492. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

