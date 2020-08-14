Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 229,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

