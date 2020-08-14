Raymond James Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $52.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. ValuEngine raised Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. 22,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,631. Magna International has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $160,192,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $67,504,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,122,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 72.2% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 983,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 412,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $9,284,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.